Small Bites: Grace Street Coffee hopes to be open in Bethesda by the weekend

Grace Street Coffee planning to open by this weekend

Grace Street Coffee, a Washington, D.C.-based coffee shop that started in Georgetown, is planning to open its Bethesda location at 5021 Wilson Lane by this weekend.

The coffee shop had planned to open earlier in the week but is putting the finishing touches on its patio and is getting a final timeline for opening from the contractor, the business said Thursday in a message to Bethesda Beat.

The coffee shop said in the message that it hopes to open either Friday or Saturday.

Nigerian restaurant in Rockville having celebratory weekend at month’s end

The Nigerian restaurant Eko House on Gibbs Street in Rockville Town Square is having a celebratory “grand opening” weekend at the end of this month.

Eko House has been open since February, however on July 29 there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with County Council member Will Jawando and members of the Rockville business community, according to a press release. That will be followed by a July 30 performance by Isaac Gerald and the Ayo band from 7 p.m. to midnight.

New name for Bethesda’s local tea company is out

Once upon a time it was Honest Tea. Now it’s Just Ice Tea.

Bethesda entrepreneur Seth Goldman rolled out the new name of his tea company at the end of June on social media. The logo features the words “Just Ice Tea” against the backdrop of a green leaf.

Goldman wrote on Twitter on June 29 that Just Ice Tea is committed to using ingredients from certified Fair Trade businesses, which don’t utilize child or prison labor, and in which suppliers pay tea pluckers and factory workers fair wages.

“In addition, with every pound of ingredients we buy, we pay a premium that goes directly to the workers for them to reinvest in their communities,” Goldman wrote.

Goldman started Honest Tea in 1998, later selling it to Coca-Cola, which eventually moved the company headquarters from Bethesda to Atlanta. This summer, Coca-Cola announced it was discontinuing Honest Tea by the end of the year. However, Goldman pledged to resurrect the tea under his new business venture, Eat the Change.

Goldman estimated last month that Just Ice Tea would be on store shelves within a few months.

