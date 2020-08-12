Small Bites: Duck Duck Goose reopens in Bethesda
Plus: Urban Butcher temporarily closes in Silver Spring; Urban Plates reopening in Westfield Montgomery
Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda has reopened
File photo
The French restaurant Duck Duck Goose reopened in Bethesda last week after owner Ashish Alfred temporarily closed it in mid-July.
Alfred told Bethesda Beat on July 13 that he was temporarily closing the restaurant so his employees could get tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.
On Aug. 7, Duck Duck Goose’s Bethesda location posted on Facebook that it was open again.
“We took the time to step back and recalibrate so we could come back safer and stronger for our team and guests,” the post read.
Urban Butcher temporarily closes in Silver Spring
The Silver Spring steak house Urban Butcher has temporarily closed in Silver Spring.
The restaurant posted on social media Monday that it was hitting “the pause button” and had decided to “bunch up” at El Sapo Cuban Social Club in Silver Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuban chef Raynold Mendizabal owns both restaurants.
“We can’t thank you enough for all your support and encouragement throughout the years and during these trying times, and hope that you and your loved ones stay healthy and cheerful,” the social media post read.
Gabi Garcia, who answered the phone at El Sapo on Tuesday, said the phrase “bunch up” simply means that customers who would have eaten at Urban Butcher can go to El Sapo instead.
Mendizabal declined to comment to Bethesda Beat.
Urban Plates reopening in Westfield Montgomery mall
The fast-casual restaurant Urban Plates is reopening in Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda on Aug. 17, according to a press release.
Urban Plates had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting next week, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
According to the press release, the restaurant is taking precautions to maintain adequate distancing between tables. Food will be served to customers at tables instead of the normal procedure of walking through a line.
