Small Bites: Don Pollo Peruvian chicken restaurant coming to downtown Silver Spring
Plus: Gelato bar coming to Gaithersburg
Don Pollo's Briggs Chaney restaurant
Don Pollo coming to downtown Silver Spring
Don Pollo, a local chain of restaurants serving Peruvian-style chicken, seafood and other delicacies, plans to open in downtown Silver Spring’s Ellsworth Place next month, a company employee said.
Don Pollo will be at 905 Ellsworth Drive, which was formerly occupied by Noodles & Company until it closed in May 2018.
There are currently six Don Pollo locations, five of which are in Montgomery County. They are in Glenmont, Briggs Chaney, Rockville and Germantown and at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.
Carolina Bonilla, the manager of the Briggs Chaney location, said in an interview this week that the Silver Spring location would open next month.
Don Pollo serves charbroiled chicken meals, which come with sides such as corn salad, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, beans and plantains. There are also specialty entrees, such as Peruvian fried rice with stir-fried chicken or steak, and Ceviche de Mariscos, which is seafood marinated in lime juice and spices and served with vegetables.
Source of the Spring previously reported on plans of Don Pollo’s expansion.
Gelato bar eatery coming to Gaithersburg
Fantasticks, a dessert eatery specializing in gelato bars, is coming to Gaithersburg’s Rio shopping area.
Customers can choose a chocolate or vanilla gelato bar on a stick, drizzle it with chocolate and customize their bar with additional toppings. There are vegan options on the menu.
The eatery’s main location is in Frederick, with another pop-up location in Ashburn, Va.
Rio advertises on its website that Fantasticks will be at 215 Boardwalk Place, near the Courtyard Marriott.
The gelato bar’s expansion to Gaithersburg was first reported by The Moco Show.
