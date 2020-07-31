Small Bites: Don Pollo opens in downtown Silver Spring
Plus: Cinco de Mayo opens in Gaithersburg next week; Checkers adds second Montgomery County location
Don Pollo, a chain of Peruvian chicken restaurants, has opened in downtown Silver Spring
Photo by Steve Hull
Don Pollo opens in downtown Silver Spring
The Peruvian chicken restaurant Don Pollo — a chain in the greater Washington, D.C. area — has opened a sixth Montgomery County location in downtown Silver Spring.
Owner Carlos Ramirez told Bethesda Beat that the new restaurant, at 905 Ellsworth Drive, opened for lunch service on Thursday.
“We were packed for lunch, so we’re excited,” he said. “I think this is a perfect fit for the neighborhood.”
Don Pollo serves charbroiled chicken with a variety of sides, such as rice, beans, corn and plantains. Customers can also order salads and rice bowls from the menu.
Don Pollo also has locations in Bethesda, Rockville, Germantown, Glenmont and Briggs Chaney, according to its website.
Ramirez said he wanted to open his restaurant in May, but it became delayed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The Silver Spring restaurant will be open at limited seating capacity in accordance with the county’s guidelines, he said. Takeout will also be available.
The restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. every day. It will close at 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Cinco de Mayo opening Monday in Gaithersburg
Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican restaurant chain in Maryland and West Virginia, will open its first Montgomery County location next week in Gaithersburg.
The new restaurant, which is in the Kentlands shopping area, will open at 11 a.m. on Monday, Manager Omar Ambrose told Bethesda Beat.
Cinco de Mayo offers items such as quesadillas, tacos, grilled chicken, steak, burritos and fajitas. Prices for entrees range between $12 and $25.
Ambrose said Cinco de Mayo will be open for limited indoor dining, as well as takeout and delivery.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, he said.
News of Cinco de Mayo’s opening was previously reported by The Moco Show.
Checkers opens another Gaithersburg location
The drive-thru restaurant Checkers opened a second location in Montgomery County this month at 8019 Snouffer School Road.
The chain specializes in burgers, fries, hot dogs and cold soft drinks.
Checkers’ other location in the county is at 16171 Shady Grove Road in the Rockville area.
Kayla Bodel, a spokeswoman for Checkers, wrote to Bethesda Beat in an email this month that the Gaithersburg location is expected to bring 25 to 30 jobs to the market.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com