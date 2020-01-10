Small Bites: Dog Haus holding grand opening in Gaithersburg this month
Plus: Grill/bowling lounge targeting early February for opening in Silver Spring
Photo provided
Dog Haus holding grand opening for Gaithersburg eatery Jan. 25
The gourmet hot dog fast-casual eatery Dog Haus is holding a grand opening for its Gaithersburg location on Jan. 25, the company announced in a press release.
The new eatery is at 644 Center Point Way in the Kentlands retail development. In addition to the traditional Dog Haus foods of hot dogs and hamburgers, it also will serve 24 beers and four wines on tap.
During the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Jan. 25, guests can get a free hot dog. There will be a text-to-win contest in which 20 guests will be selected to receive a free hot dog every week through 2020.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Grill/bowling lounge targeting early February for opening in Silver Spring
The Eleanor, a bar, grill and bowling lounge that will be in downtown Silver Spring, expects to open early next month, it announced this week in a press release.
The 7,700-square-foot venue will be at 931 Ellsworth Drive, and will feature five bowling lanes, two basketball machines, two skeeball machines and other arcade games.
“Our dream is for The Eleanor Silver Spring to become an integral part of this community for years to come,” founder Adam Stein said.
The Eleanor will feature an open kitchen and wood-burning oven. It will serve lunch, dinner and brunch, featuring two happy hours per day during the week. Menu items will include hush puppies, General Tso’s chicken wings, spaghetti sandwiches and more. There will also be local beer and wine.
Prima hosts community night
Prima, chef Michael Schlow’s fast-casual Italian restaurant at 7280 Woodmont Ave., hosted a community night on Tuesday in which customers ate for free. The restaurant, in return, pledged to donate the equivalent amount of money that would have been generated in sales to charity.
Schlow, a renowned chef with multiple restaurants in the Washington, D.C., area, was on hand Tuesday night to greet customers. By 8 p.m., he said, nearly 300 had showed up and the restaurant was running out of food.
“The giving back idea was really just about getting off to a good start. This is about the men and women who live in the neighborhood,” he said.
Schlow said he is impressed with the culinary scene in downtown Bethesda and thinks it is proof that “you don’t have to be in the city to get good food,” referring to Washington.
Later this year, Schlow will open his second restaurant in Bethesda, The Riggsby.
Dan Schere can be reached Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com