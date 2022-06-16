Small Bites: Cubasi Bistro owner hopes to open Bethesda restaurant soon

Cubasi Bistro hopes to open soon in Bethesda. Photo from Sigfrido Rogriguez

Cubasi Bistro owner hopes to open restaurant in Bethesda soon

The Cuban restaurant Cubasi Bistro plans to open at 4710 Bethesda Ave. soon, owner Sigfrido Rogriguez told Bethesda Beat.

Rodriguez wrote in a Facebook message to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that he had hoped to open this week, but he has not yet received a required license from Montgomery County’s health department.

Cubasi Bistro, which first opened in Sterling, Va., will be on the bottom floor of The Seasons Luxury Apartments. The restaurant’s menu features sandwiches such as the Cubasi (roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread), Media Noche (roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese on sweet bread) and shredded beef with cheese, mustard and pickles. The sandwiches are $15.95 each.

Cubasi Bistro also serves various types of beef such as shredded skirt steak and ground beef, along with chicken and seafood entrees. The meat entrees are priced between $16 and $23.

When it opens, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to Rodriguez.

Soupergirl launches “Fair Food certified” gazpachos with event in North Bethesda

Soupergirl, the plant-based all-natural soup company based in Washington, D.C., has launched a line of “Fair Food certified” gazpachos in all Whole Foods Market stores throughout the greater Washington area, the company announced. This includes stores in Bethesda, North Bethesda, Friendship Heights and Silver Spring.

Soupergirl is introducing its Tomato Gazpacho and Spicy Tomato Gazpacho, which are the first packaged food products sold as part of the Fair Food Program, a national effort to end migrant labor abuse, according to a press release. The program is an agreement between Florida’s tomato growers and the Coalition of Immokalee Workers – a nonprofit that fights labor abuse on farms.

Free samples of Soupergirl’s Tomato Gazpacho and Spicy Tomato Gazpacho were distributed at the North Bethesda Whole Foods Market on Wednesday to commemorate the launch.

“We are honored to sell the first packaged products in America that contain only Fair Food tomatoes, ensuring that the farm workers who picked those tomatoes were protected against the inhumane treatment that is so common in agriculture,” CEO Sara Polon said in a press release.

Polon, a Rockville native and former standup comedian, started Soupergirl with her mother, Marilyn, in 2008.

South Block acai bowls restaurant opening in Pike & Rose next week

South Block, a fast-casual eatery specializing in acai bowls, fruit juices and smoothies, will open next week in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development. The opening date will be June 21, the company confirmed in a text message.

Robert Dyer reported on South Block’s impending opening Tuesday.

Also soon to open at Pike & Rose will be Roaming Rooster, a D.C.-based fried chicken restaurant.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com