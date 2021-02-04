Small Bites: Chef Tony’s launching Detroit-style pizza operation

Chef Tony's in Bethesda is launching Hemi Pizza, a pickup and delivery operation serving Detroit-style pizzas. Logo from Hemi Pizza Instagram page

Chef Tony’s launching side pizza operation this week

The Mediterranean-style Bethesda seafood restaurant Chef Tony’s is launching Hemi Pizza this week — a new pickup and delivery concept serving Detroit-style pizza.

Detroit style pizzas are distinctive for being rectangular, and for their use of Focaccia-style dough and buttery crust, according to Hemi Pizza’s website. The pizza style got its name after Detroit restaurant Buddy’s pizza started making it in rectangular steel pans in 1946.

Hemi Pizza is set to begin on Friday, according to the website. Its offerings will include the “Hemi Original,” topped with brick cheese and other cheeses, and the “Hemi Cup-per,” which features pepperoni.

Other pizzas will be coming soon, the menu states, including roasted chicken pesto, garden harvest and roasted barbecue chicken.

Hemi Pizza will operate out of the main Chef Tony’s location on St. Elmo Avenue from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the website states.

New gourmet foods market in Kensington now open

Kensington Market, a gourmet foods store, opened last month at 4215B Howard Ave.

Kensington Market sells fresh meats, seafood, prepared foods and other more typical grocery items.

Pedro Munoz, the business’s supervisor for wholesale operations, told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the market started operating the first week of the year. The business has been around for more than a decade as a wholesaler, he said, but only recently added the retail component.

Kensington Market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Currently, pickup is offered by phone, and customers will soon be able to order groceries online, Munoz said.

Kensington Market is owned by the same company as the Bethesda markets Butcher’s Alley and Pescadeli, as well as Uptown Market in Washington, D.C.

Chinese restaurant in Layhill closing this month

Fu Lin Restaurant, a Chinese restaurant in Plaza del Mercado Shopping Center in Layhill, will close this month, its owner says.

Owner Jing Li told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that he plans to close the restaurant on Feb. 19. Li said he is retiring.

Fu Lin Restaurant has been in business for 15 years, he said.

Alcohol Beverage Services tries to highlight Black-owned brands

Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services department announced this week that during February, which is Black History Month, it is recognizing Black-owned wine and spirits brands, as well as Black leaders in the industry, according to a press release.

The department has featured eight videos of Black businesspeople in the alcohol production industry on its website.

Additionally, the department is discounting all participating Black-owned brands at 10% off at all 26 retail stores. The department’s social media channels and electronic newsletter will share cocktail recipes, wine pairings and stories, the press release stated.

