Small Bites: Bethesda chef launches alcohol-free nights
Plus: The Baked Bear giving away ice cream
Bethesda chef Ashish Alfred has hosting a series of alcohol-free Friday night dinners for the non-drinking community
Photo by Scott Suchman
Ashish Alfred, the owner and chef of Bethesda restaurants Duck Duck Goose and George’s Chophouse, launched a series of alcohol-free dinners in Bethesda this month to cater to non-drinkers in the greater Washington, D.C., area.
The dinners, held Friday nights, are called “Feel Good Fridays” and hosted in the lounge above George’s Chophouse at 4935 Cordell Ave. The meals include hors d’oeuvres and mocktails — mixed drinks made without alcohol.
Alfred struggled for many years with drug addiction and recovery, which he discussed in a Washington Post profile last year. He was partially inspired to start alcohol-free evenings because of his own experiences in recovery, according to a press release.
Alfred will also prepare an alcohol-free dinner at the James Beard House in New York on May 9, part of a series of alcohol-free meals the organization is having.
The Baked Bear in North Bethesda giving away ice cream
The Baked Bear in North Bethesda, part of a national chain specializing in ice cream sandwiches, is giving away ice cream scoops at all of its locations Saturday until 6 p.m. The event is part of Customer Appreciation Day. Each customer will get one scoop.
The North Bethesda eatery is at 929 Rose Ave. in the Pike and Rose development.
Urban Bar-B-Que closes in White Oak area
The local barbecue chain Urban Bar-B-Que has closed at 10163 New Hampshire Ave. in the White Oak area, near the interchange with the Beltway.
The restaurant serves barbecue, wings and street tacos among its offerings.
There are two other locations in Montgomery County, both in Rockville. They are at 2007 Chapman Ave. and 5566 Norbeck Road.
The Moco Show first reported Urban Bar-B-Que’s closing.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com