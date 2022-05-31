All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring. File image

This story was updated at 9:30 p.m. May 31 to reflect that All Set was donating 100 percent of its sales.

Small Bites: All Set in Silver Spring donating one-day sales toward Texas shooting victims

All Set Restaurant & Bar in Silver Spring is donating 100% of its sales on Tuesday toward families of victims from last week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman.

All Set is opening at 4 p.m. and will seat customers until 8:30 p.m., according to a press release. No delivery or takeout orders will be accepted.

Money from Tuesday’s dinner service will go toward a GoFundMe created by VictimsFirst – a nonprofit that helps survivors of mass casualty crimes. As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe had raised $5.1 million.

Four Montgomery County restaurants make The Washington Post spring dining guide

Washington Post dining critic Tom Sietsema has included four new Montgomery County restaurants among 25 in his spring dining guide, released earlier this month. All of the restaurants opened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montgomery County restaurants Sietsema included are Melina in North Bethesda, El Mercat Bar de Tapas in Rockville, Planta in Bethesda and Thai Chef in Rockville.

Sietsema recommended the beef tartare, grilled octopus or lamb neck at Melina – a Greek restaurant that opened in late 2021. And at El Mercat Bar de Tapas, which opened in January, he praised the bomba rice, cod croquettes and chorizo with green salsa on toasted bread. He calls the latter “the best open-face sandwich for miles.”

Boat bar now open at Hello Betty in Pike & Rose

The seafood restaurant Hello Betty, which opened at 940 Rose Ave. in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development in April, has opened its boat bar for the summer.

The boat bar features a boat crafted from an old Maryland deadrise boat with the words “Hello Betty” on it.

The bar is currently open during all service periods, including happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. It features half-priced specialty cocktails, beer, wine and discounted small plates, according to a press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com