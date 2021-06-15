Shake Shack to open in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands

File photo

The burger and milkshake chain Shake Shack is planning another Montgomery County location — in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands retail development, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday.

The Gaithersburg eatery at 195 Kentlands Blvd. is scheduled to open in 2022, Shake Shack spokeswoman Katie Scott wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday.

It will be 3,190 square feet inside with a 1,202-square-foot patio.

A preliminary plan submitted to the city calls for a freestanding restaurant next to Starbucks, Gaithersburg Director of Planning and Code Administration John Schlichting told The Lakelands Leader, a community newsletter for the nearby Lakelands residential development.

Shake Shack, which started in New York City 17 years ago, opened its first Montgomery County location in 2018 in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center.

Earlier this month, the chain confirmed that it is adding a location in the food court of Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The Bethesda location is scheduled to open later this year, Scott wrote on Tuesday.

The MoCo Show previously reported on Shake Shack’s expansion plans in Gaithersburg.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com