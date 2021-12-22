Shake Shack now open at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda

Photo by Dan Schere

The popular New York burger chain Shake Shack opened its second Montgomery County location this week in the food court of Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall.

Shake Shack serves burgers, chicken sandwiches and chicken “bites,” among other items. Its menu also includes shakes and frozen custard.

Shake Shack has expanded to Montgomery County in recent years, opening its first location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center in 2018.

Another Shake Shack is planned for Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development next year.

Shake Shack’s Westfield Montgomery mall location is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the website.

