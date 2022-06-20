Roaming Rooster fried chicken restaurant opening Tuesday in Pike & Rose

Roaming Rooster is opening Tuesday in Pike & Rose. Photo courtesy of Roaming Rooster

The fried chicken sandwich restaurant Roaming Rooster is opening Tuesday at 11586 Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development, the company announced Monday.

The restaurant is opening at 11 a.m. and the first 50 customers will receive a free sandwich of their choice, according to a press release.

Roaming Rooster started as a food truck in Washington, D.C., seven years ago and opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2018, according to the release. It has since expanded to nine locations, with the Pike & Rose establishment being the first in Maryland. Its other locations are in D.C. and northern Virginia.

Roaming Rooster is best known for its buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches. Customers can choose from four levels of “heat” or spiciness: mild, medium, hot and extra hot. Other offerings include wings, chicken tenders and fried chicken with coleslaw. Roaming Rooster also serves frozen custard and handspun milkshakes.

The North Bethesda location will be 1,843 square feet, according to the release.

Roaming Rooster has plans to expand its operation throughout the greater Washington region, including opening a location in Gaithersburg. The Gaithersburg location is estimated to open sometime around November, according to the company.

