Restaurateur opening all-day breakfast restaurant in Silver Spring

Photo from Getty Images

The Breakfast Club, the latest concept of area restaurateur and former basketball player Jason Miskiri, might open in downtown Silver Spring by the end of March.

As the name suggests, the restaurant will offer breakfast foods to customers all day, Miskiri said.

The menu will include omelets, French toast stuffed with cream cheese and strawberries, and pancakes, he told Bethesda Beat. Additionally, there will be heavier entrees, such as lamb chops, chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits.

“[Breakfast] is one of those meals where you can eat it any time of day. And I want to offer it to people locally,” he said.

Miskiri said The Breakfast Club will seat 60 to 70 people inside, and an additional 40 to 50 outside.

Miskiri, who operates two other restaurants in Silver Spring, said he’s hoping to open his latest one at 8240 Fenton St. by the end of March. It’s within walking distance of his other restaurants, The Society Restaurant & Lounge and The Angry Jerk, he said.

Source of the Spring previously reported on Miskiri’s plans.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com