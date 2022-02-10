Rebel’s Hot Chicken ‘virtual kitchen’ launches in Gaithersburg

Photo courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Rebel’s Hot Chicken, a “virtual kitchen” that offers carryout and delivery only, launched last week out of Old Town Pour House in Gaithersburg, according to its parent company.

Rebel’s Hot Chicken’s menu includes an Inferno Fried Chicken Sandwich (fried chicken, Nashville hot sauce, slaw, pickled jalepeno), Hot Chicken Nachos and spicy macaroni and cheese (popcorn chicken, Nashville hot sauce, bacon) and spicy cauliflower, among other items.

A virtual kitchen operates within an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant without increasing overhead costs, according to a press release from Bottleneck Management, the parent company of Rebel’s Hot Chicken.

Many restaurants have employed this model since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when customers aren’t eating indoors.

Bottleneck Management COO Mark Gray said in the press release that the pandemic has been an “enlightening and challenging experience” for the hospitality industry, and that Rebel’s builds on the company’s launch of a previous virtual kitchen, Secret Sauce.

Rebel’s launched out of Gaithersburg’s Old Town Pour House on Feb. 2 after opening other locations in Illinois, the press release says.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com