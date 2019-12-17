Quincy’s Will Open Restaurant in Potomac Next Year
It will be the fourth location in Montgomery County
Quincy's South Bar & Grille in North Bethesda. The chain is adding a restaurant in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center.
Photo by Aaron Kraut
Quincy’s, a local chain of restaurants in Montgomery County, plans to add a restaurant in the Potomac Woods Plaza shopping center next year off Seven Locks Road.
Quincy’s co-owner John Sahakian said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that the restaurant signed a lease a week and a half ago in the space next to Brooklyn’s Deli. The goal is to open late next summer.
The space was formerly occupied by the Italian restaurant Amici Miei until it moved to Rockville in November 2017.
Sahakian said Quincy’s opened its first restaurant in 2008 in Gaithersburg, later adding restaurants in North Bethesda and Damascus.
The casual sit-down chain offers traditional American fare such as salads, sandwiches, burgers, soups and pizzas. There are also larger entrees such as crab cakes, fish and chip, and shrimp scampi.
Most main items are between $10 and $20. The restaurant offers brunch on weekends and discounted alcoholic drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Quincy’s South Bar & Grille, the North Bethesda restaurant, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. Sahakian said the Potomac restaurant will have similar hours.
Sahakian said he thinks the success of Quincy’s will continue in Potomac because families look for restaurants with decent prices.
“Even though it’s not that far [from the North Bethesda location], it’s another market. It’s the same opportunity and a lot of people are looking for a place they can take a family and eat affordably. You’re not dropping $150 for a family of four,” he said.
Sahakian said others will come to the Potomac restaurant for the bar aspect.
“We definitely foresee a lot of family interaction, but also a lot of late-night interaction,” he said.
Sahakian said he isn’t sure of the restaurant’s location-specific name yet, but thinks it will be called Quincy’s Potomac Family Tavern.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com