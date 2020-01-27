Quartermaine Coffee Roasters closes in Georgetown Square
Owner says rent became too high
Quartermaine Coffee in Bethesda's Georgetown Square shopping center closed on Sunday after 10 years in business.
Quartermaine Coffee Roasters closed its coffee shop in Bethesda’s Georgetown Square shopping center Sunday after the business could no longer afford to operate there, one of the owner’s said.
The coffee shop had been at 10400 Old Georgetown Road since 2010. Carolyn Weinberg, one of the company’s owners, said in an interview Monday afternoon that doing business there had become financially difficult in recent years.
“Over the last several years, the rent became too high to make the number numbers work,” she said.
Quartermaine Coffee was founded in Rockville in 1991 and opened a store at 4817 Bethesda Ave. soon after, Weinberg said.
Weinberg said other tenants were leaving Georgetown Square and there wasn’t as much traffic there in recent years.
“It’s tough. We’ve worked for 10 years to create a business with a beautiful community and it was a place for people to come to every day,” she said.
A letter posted to Quartermaine’s Instagram page last week stated that the store would be closing on Jan. 26.
“Thank you to our loyal customers, we have truly enjoyed getting to know you!” it stated.
Weinberg said eight to 10 employees worked at the Georgetown Square store, and the company is in the process of trying to find other jobs for them within the company.
“We’re working with our staff to find a spot for everybody at our Bethesda store or our roasting facility in Rockville,” she said.
Weinberg said closing the store was ultimately a “good business decision” and she hopes customers will visit the Bethesda Row store.
