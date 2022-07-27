Quarry House Tavern co-owner says she’s thrilled to win Rammy award for best beer program

Quarry House Tavern partners Gordon Banks, left, and Jackie Greenbaum, right. Photo by Deb Lindsey

The co-owner of Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring says she is thrilled that the restaurant is among those recognized by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) as being among the best in the region.

Quarry House won the “Beer Program of the Year” award in the 2022 RAMMY competition – an annual event held last weekend in which restaurant industry professionals from around the region gathered in the district. The association named the winners of its awards, some of which were voted on by members of the public, and others of which were chosen by RAMW.

Other Montgomery County businesses that received awards were:

The Chinese dim sum restaurant A&J, with locations in Rockville and Annandale, Va. A&J won the “Best Brunch of the Year” award. The winner was chosen by members of the public.

Little Miner Taco, which has locations in North Bethesda and Brentwood, Md., was selected for the “Favorite Fast Food Bites” award. Members of the public also chose the winner in this category.

Additionally, Bethesda’s Mark Bucher, owner of the local chain Medium Rare, was nominated for the “Restaurateur of the Year” award.

Quarry House co-owner Jackie Greenbaum told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that the Silver Spring restaurant has been nominated for RAMMY awards in the past, including for “Favorite Gathering Place” in 2019, but had never won an award before this year.

The beer program award that Quarry House won this year featured some “stiff competition,” Greenbaum said. The other finalists in the category were Boundary Stone, Caboose Tavern, Shelter and Sweetwater Tavern.

“You’re …. competing against restaurants of your colleagues,” she said.

Greenbaum said Quarry House takes pride in offering an extensive beer selection, with a particular emphasis on beers made around the region. Many of the beers are priced under $10 per glass, and she said it’s important to the restaurant to keep the prices affordable.

“We’ve received a lot of congratulations. We’ve heard from a ton of people. We had a longtime manager who developed the initial beer program … she developed the foundation of it,” Greenbaum said.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com