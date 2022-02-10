Prix fixe menus offered during Bethesda’s Restaurant Week

More than 20 restaurants are participating in “Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week this month, in which select restaurants will offer lunch, dinner and dessert menus for $10, $20 and $35.
The promotion runs Feb. 17 to 27 and is available both for dine-in and takeout customers, according to a press release from the Bethesda Urban Partnership (BUP).
The participating establishments are:
- Alatri Bros., 4926 Cordell Ave.
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, 7776 Norfolk Ave.
- Barrel & Crow, 4867 Cordell Ave.
- Caddies on Cordell, 4922 Cordell Ave.
- Ceremony Coffee Roasters, 7475 Wisconsin Ave.
- Chiko, 7280 Woodmont Ave.
- Cubano’s, 4907 Cordell Ave.
- Dog Haus Biergarten, 7904 Woodmont Ave.
- Fresh Baguette, 4919 Bethesda Ave.
- Guardado’s, 4918 Del Ray Ave.
- Lilit Café, 7921 Old Georgetown Road
- Mussel Bar & Grille, 7262 Woodmont Ave.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 8209 Wisconsin Ave.
- Pho Viet USA, 4917 Cordell Ave.
- Quartermaine, 4817 Bethesda Ave.
- La Panetteria, 4921 Cordell Ave.
- The Red Bandana Bakery, 8218 Wisconsin Ave.
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, 7900 Norfolk Ave.
- Silver, 7150 Woodmont Ave.
- Smoke BBQ, 4858 Cordell Ave.
- Tout de Sweet, 7831 Woodmont Ave.
- Trattoria Sorrento, 4930 Cordell Ave.
- ZAO Stamina Ramen, 7345 Wisconsin Ave.
More information about the event can be found on BUP’s website.
