Potomac’s Lahinch Tavern and Grill to close

The Irish restaurant Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center will close at the end of May, according to an employee at the restaurant.

A bartender confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday evening that the restaurant would close at the end of the month, but he did not have additional details about the exact last day of service or the reason for the closure. He said other questions would have to be answered by the manager, who the bartender said wasn’t speaking to the press.

Lahinch opened in April 2016 in the former location of Benny’s Bar and Grill. Christy and Libby Hughes, along with Barry Nolan, were among the partners who opened Lahinch, and had previously opened the Irish Inn in Glen Echo 13 years prior. The Irish Inn remains open.

The Moco Show previously reported on the impending closure of Lahinch.

Later this month, the French bakery Boulangerie Christophe is expected to open in the shopping center, according to a worker from the bakery’s original location in Washington, D.C. The eatery serves crepes and omelets, along with pastries and breads, according to its menu.

Store Reporter previously reported on Boulangerie Christophe’s impending arrival in Cabin John.

Cabin John Village is undergoing an extensive redevelopment, which includes construction of 59 townhomes and 60,000 square feet of retail and office space that is taking place in three stages. The plan was approved by the county’s planning board in October 2018.

As part of the redevelopment, a road is being built that cuts through the middle of the shopping center. The construction has forced the permanent closure or relocation of several businesses that had existed between CVS and Giant, and were in the path of the future road.

The shopping center’s landlord, Edens, is overseeing the commercial redevelopment. Sommer Hixson, an Edens spokeswoman, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that it’s “too soon” to share updates about the redevelopment of the shopping center. The company would share updates next month, said Hixson, who declined to comment on the closure of Lahinch.

