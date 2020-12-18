Plaza Oaxaca to open in Rockville Town Square in February

Plaza Oaxaca is expected to open in February in Rockville Town Square. Screenshot from website

Plaza Oaxaca, a Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in February in Rockville Town Square.

In a press release on Friday morning, landlord Federal Realty Investment Trust announced the restaurant will open at 141 Gibbs St. and provide “authentic Mexican cuisine to Rockville through their traditional food.”

The restaurant plans to host live music and dance nights when it is safe to do so after the public health emergency ends.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant is owned by Cecilia Pastor and Maria Barragan.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Plaza Oaxaca’s name is a tribute to Pastor and Barragan’s hometown of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The restaurant’s website says in Spanish that the business is a “culmination of a dream” and its aim is to “transfer (diners) through our authentic and 100% artisan food to the prodigious and magical state of Oaxaca.”