Plant-based restaurant opening in Bethesda Row on Saturday

Planta is opening in Bethesda Row on Saturday. Photos by Dan Schere

The plant-based restaurant Planta is opening on Saturday at 4910 Elm St. in Bethesda Row.

Planta started six years ago in Toronto, Canada, and has since expanded to several locations in the United States, including New York and Florida.

Founder Steven Salm told Bethesda Beat that Planta’s opening in Bethesda is part of a larger strategy to expand into the D.C.-area market.

“We had a location downtown in D.C. during the pandemic that we ultimately got rid of, and [we opened] in Bethesda because we loved the community,” he said, “and this area has continued to improve and get better, even during the work-from-home and remote work era that we’re kind of graduating out of.”

Planta’s menu includes coconut ceviche (pineapple, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, lime), Kelp Caesar salad, steamed dumplings, Bang Bang Broccoli (sweet chili and peanut sauce), Truffle Udon noodles and the Planta Burger (cheese, dill pickles, lettuce, tomato, mustard, almond parmesan truffle tries).

Salm said on Thursday that when the restaurant opens on Saturday, it will serve only dinner until Feb. 26. After that, the restaurant will expand to brunch hours, he said.

Eventually, the restaurant will be open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“The idea of Planta is that it’s your Sunday place, it’s your Friday place, it’s your lunch place, it’s your brunch place,” he said.

Salm added that takeout and delivery service will start at Planta the first week in March.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com