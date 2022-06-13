Plant-based Israeli street food restaurant opens in Bethesda

Shouk has opened at 5436 Westbard Ave. in Bethesda. Photo by Dan Schere

Shouk, a plant-based restaurant serving Israeli street food, has opened at 5436 Westbard Ave. in Bethesda.

Shouk CEO Ran Nussbacher confirmed the opening in a text message to Bethesda Beat on Monday.

Shouk opened its first location in Washington, D.C., six years ago and has since expanded its presence in the region. A Rockville location opened in late 2021.

The fast-casual restaurant serves a variety of pitas including cauliflower with za’atar, Shouk burger (veggie burger), falafel and mushroom shawarma. Most pitas cost between $10 and $13.

Shouk’s menu also includes sides such as spiced fries, sweet potato fries, falafel balls, hummus and red lentil soup. Salads also are available.

The Bethesda location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to Nussbacher.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethsdamagazine.com