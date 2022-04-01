&pizza opens in Gaithersburg Square

File photo

&pizza, the fast-casual pizza chain specializing in long, rectangular thin-crust pizzas, has opened in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center.

The company posted on its Facebook page that as of March 22, the restaurant at 570 N. Frederick Ave. had opened.

For $10, &pizza allows customers to purchase from a series of specialty pizzas or choose their own toppings. The pizzas are cooked to order.

&pizza has expanded throughout Montgomery County in recent years, adding a downtown Silver Spring location last year. There are also locations in downtown Bethesda, Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown development, Germantown and North Bethesda.

Robert Dyer reported on &pizza’s opening in Gaithersburg Thursday.

