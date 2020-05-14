 P.F. Chang’s closes in Friendship Heights
This was chain’s last location in Montgomery County

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Logo from P.F. Chang's Facebook page

P.F. Chang’s, an upscale Asian restaurant chain, has closed its restaurant in Friendship Heights at 5406 Wisconsin Ave., according to the chain’s website.

The website showed the location as permanently closed on Thursday afternoon.

Chuck Crerand, the associate director of the landlord CBRE, confirmed the restaurant’s permanent closure in an interview Thursday afternoon. He did not have additional details.

A voice-mail message on the restaurant’s answering machine says the restaurant temporarily closed on March 20. This was four days after Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all restaurants and bars in Maryland to close for sit-down service due to the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants are allowed to serve takeout and delivery.

It was not immediately clear when P.F. Chang’s’ closure became permanent. Representatives from P.F. Chang’s could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

The Friendship Heights P.F. Chang’s was the chain’s last in Montgomery County, according to its website. In January 2015, the former White Flint Mall location closed, shortly before the mall was demolished.

Robert Dyer first reported P.F. Chang’s closing in Friendship Heights.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

