Owners of D.C. steakhouse to open modern American restaurant in Gaithersburg’s rio development

Gordon Banks, left, and Jackie Greenbaum, who own and operate several D.C.-area restaurants, plan to open a modern American restaurant this fall in Gaithersburg's rio development. Photo by Deb Lindsey

The owners of a Washington, D.C., steak restaurant are planning to open a modern American eatery this fall in Gaithersburg’s rio development.

Jackie Greenbaum and Gordon Banks, who operate several area restaurants, including the steakhouse Bar Charley, will open a restaurant at 9811 Washingtonian Blvd. in late fall, according to a press release. No exact date for the opening was given.

Greenbaum and Banks operate Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring as well as Bar Charley and El Chucho in D.C. Greenbaum also used to own Jackie’s in Silver Spring, which closed in 2016.

The chef of the new Gaithersburg restaurant, Adam Harvey, will also be a partner in the restaurant, Greenbaum told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

The space housed Tara Thai until its recent closure.

The restaurant will be a “mature version” of Bar Charley, serving steak as well as house-made pastas and “other items unique to just this location,” according to the press release.

The restaurant is expected to seat about 90 inside, and another 100 on an outdoor patio that faces the lake, according to the press release.

The restaurant is the latest in a series of announced openings for rio. Others include the opening of True Food Kitchen last month, as well as the anticipated opening of a doughnut shop and LensCrafters.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com