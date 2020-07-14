Outdoor tables added to sit and eat in North Bethesda
Several places in county have helped local eateries with capacity during pandemic
Picnic tables have been set up in select areas of North Bethesda's Pike District for people to eat during the coronavirus pandemic
Photo provided by Maier Warner Public Relations
North Bethesda’s Pike District has set up outdoor picnic tables in four areas for people to eat as coronavirus pandemic restrictions continue to limit indoor dining.
The “pop-up picnic park” initiative, according to a press release, is a collaborative effort between the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation department, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and the North Bethesda Marriott and Conference Center. The goal is to help local restaurants serve more customers.
The four areas where picnic tables are set up are:
- Market Street Park, at the corner of Market Street and Executive Boulevard
- The Hill, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Old Georgetown Road
- Wall Park, at the corner of Executive Boulevard and Nicholson Lane
- The Patio, at the corner of Rockville Pike and Marinelli Road
The press release stated that the pop-up picnic areas will be available through the fall, and users must maintain social distancing.
Montgomery County entered phase 2 of its reopening plan last month, which allows restaurants to serve customers at 50% capacity indoors, with social distancing restrictions. County Executive Marc Elrich had not yet announced when the county would enter the next phase as of Tuesday morning.
Since the county began allowing restaurants to serve diners outdoors at the beginning of June, a number of urban districts and municipalities have set up tables and chairs in designated areas for outdoor dining while closing off streets in order to help support local businesses. Those areas include:
- The Bethesda Streetery: Areas in Woodmont Triangle and Bethesda Row where streets have been closed.
- The Silver Spring Streetdine: Parts of Georgia Avenue that are closed between Silver Spring and Thayer avenues
- The Wheaton Streetery: Westbound Price Avenue between Fern and Elkin streets are closed.
- Rockville: The city has closed portions of Gibbs Street and East Montgomery Avenue in the downtown area.
- Takoma Park: The city has closed part of Laurel Avenue for outdoor seating, sales and pickup.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com