UPDATED: Opening plans uncertain for two Bethesda restaurants
The Riggsby delayed indefinitely; no update on Hawkers Asian Street Fare
Logo from The Riggsby Twitter page
This story was updated at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 10, 2020, to add a comment from Clark Douglas and to correct his title.
Plans for two Bethesda restaurants to open this year remain uncertain amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Riggsby, an upscale D.C. restaurant, announced last December that it would open in the former Kapnos Kouzina space in Bethesda Row this year. Initially, restaurant representatives said the restaurant would open in the “late spring.” Then the estimate changed to “by the end of the summer.”
Last week, Clark Douglas, a senior marketing strategist for Schlow Restaurant Group, told Bethesda Beat that the opening is delayed indefinitely because of the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
“There’s things changing for us every day. We’re staying nimble and waiting to see how the restaurant environment and the world as a whole kind of evolves over the next few months,” he said on Thursday.
Douglas said construction on the restaurant has paused. He did not know how much work was left to be done.
“It’s one of those things where we’re waiting to see what happens before we put significantly more investment into that restaurant,” he said. “We don’t know what the timeline is for opening it, so until we know, we’re not moving forward with construction ….”
Douglas emphasized that The Riggsby is still committed to opening in Bethesda despite the challenges of the pandemic, but there isn’t a definite timeline in place yet.
The timeline for the opening of another incoming Bethesda restaurant, Hawkers Asian Street Fare, is also unknown. The Florida-based chain announced in April 2019 that it would open “early” in 2020 at 7115 Arlington Road.
Esther McIlvain, a spokeswoman for Hawkers, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat in December that the company was targeting “fall 2020” for its opening.
McIlvain did not respond to follow up emails from Bethesda Beat on June 24, July 1, July 30 and Aug. 5.
Jill McCarthy, a spokeswoman for Federal Realty Investment Trust, the property’s landlord, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat last week that she did not have an update on when Hawkers would open.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com