Opening of Frank Pepe in Westfield Montgomery mall delayed due to pandemic
Popular New England chain announced in December it would expand to Bethesda
The opening of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Westfield Montgomery mall has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mall spokeswoman says
PHOTO BY TOM MCGOVERN
Connecticut-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has delayed its plan to open in Westfield Montgomery mall, according to a mall spokeswoman.
Frank Pepe’s, a 95-year-old family-owned chain of coal-fired pizzerias in New England, announced in December that it would open in the mall in “late 2020.”
Karla Saravia, the marketing manager for the mall, told Bethesda Beat Monday afternoon that construction has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. She did not have additional details, but said the restaurant would not open by the end of the year.
Frank Pepe’s has 12 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, according to its website. The Bethesda pizzeria would be the first location in Maryland and the greater Washington, D.C., area.
Frank Pepe representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Among Frank Pepe’s specialty pizzas is its white clam pizza, which is topped with fresh clams, Romano cheese, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Another specialty is the chain’s Original Tomato Pie, which features crushed tomatoes grated Romano cheese and olive oil.
There are five other specialty pizzas on the menu.
Customers can make their own pizza by choosing from a list of toppings. The pizza sizes are 12-, 16- and 18-inch. They range in price from $10 and $30 depending on the size and type.
Currently, Frank Pepe’s restaurants are only open for takeout and delivery service due to the pandemic, the website states.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com