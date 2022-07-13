Not Your Average Joe’s closing in Gaithersburg July 27

File image

Not Your Average Joe’s will close in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood at the end of the month. Its last day of service will be July 27, according to restaurant employees.

Not Your Average Joe’s’ lease is up after 10 years in the space at 245 Kentlands Blvd., chef Bryan Yealy told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

Yealy said the company wanted to give the restaurant employees two weeks of notice before the closing.

“We want to move as many employees to our Bethesda location [as possible]. It’s hard times,” he said.

Yealy also said it was important that the company let the public know in advance of the closure, mentioning that many regulars frequent the Kentlands location.

With the closure of Gaithersburg’s Not Your Average Joe’s, the Bethesda location on Old Georgetown Road will be the last one open in Montgomery County. Another Not Your Average Joe’s closed two years ago in downtown Silver Spring.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com