 Not Your Average Joe’s closes in Silver Spring
  • .2020
  • .Not Your Average Joe’s closes in Silver Spring

Not Your Average Joe’s closes in Silver Spring

Bethesda, Gaithersburg locations will stay open

By Dan Schere
| Published:

Not Your Average Joe's has closed in downtown Silver Spring

Logo from Not Your Average Joe's Facebook page

Not Your Average Joe’s, a chain of restaurants serving seafood, poultry, pizzas and other items, has closed its downtown Silver Spring location, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The restaurant, which was in the Ellsworth Place shopping area, announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that it had closed, and invited customers to go to the Bethesda location instead. The post did not give a reason for the closure.

Restaurants in Maryland closed for sit-down service in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but can now serve customers indoors at 50% capacity under phase 2 of Montgomery County’s reopening plan.

The company announced in March that all 24 of its restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island would close down on March 18 “for the time being,” then will reopen “when the brand feel it is safe to do so.”

Not Your Average Joe’s has restaurants in Bethesda’s Georgetown Square shopping center and the Kentlands retail development in Gaithersburg. Both of those locations will stay open, someone who answered the phone at the Bethesda restaurant said on Thursday night.

The company’s website on Thursday listed the Bethesda and Gaithersburg locations for Montgomery County and no longer listed one for Silver Spring.

Source of the Spring first reported the Silver Spring closing on Thursday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County Council might spend $3M to help clinics, medical and dental practices

Other money might go to help conference center, specific nonprofits

Council drills down further on proposed police use-of-force legislation

Bill includes policy on no-knock warrants, chokeholds, other actions

MCPS says ‘massive undertaking’ underway in overhaul to fall classes

Officials give tour of elementary school to demonstrate possible social distancing measures

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending