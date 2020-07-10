Not Your Average Joe’s closes in Silver Spring
Bethesda, Gaithersburg locations will stay open
Not Your Average Joe's has closed in downtown Silver Spring
Not Your Average Joe’s, a chain of restaurants serving seafood, poultry, pizzas and other items, has closed its downtown Silver Spring location, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The restaurant, which was in the Ellsworth Place shopping area, announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that it had closed, and invited customers to go to the Bethesda location instead. The post did not give a reason for the closure.
Restaurants in Maryland closed for sit-down service in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but can now serve customers indoors at 50% capacity under phase 2 of Montgomery County’s reopening plan.
The company announced in March that all 24 of its restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island would close down on March 18 “for the time being,” then will reopen “when the brand feel it is safe to do so.”
Not Your Average Joe’s has restaurants in Bethesda’s Georgetown Square shopping center and the Kentlands retail development in Gaithersburg. Both of those locations will stay open, someone who answered the phone at the Bethesda restaurant said on Thursday night.
The company’s website on Thursday listed the Bethesda and Gaithersburg locations for Montgomery County and no longer listed one for Silver Spring.
Source of the Spring first reported the Silver Spring closing on Thursday.
