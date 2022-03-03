New York-based French bakery coming to Bethesda Row

Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies. The cookies were one of Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" in 2017. Photo by Victoria Morris

Maman, a French bakery and café based in New York City, announced on Thursday that is coming to Bethesda Row.

Maman started as an independent café in New York’s Soho neighborhood in October 2014, according to the website. It has since expanded to multiple locations in New York, as well as Toronto and Montreal in Canada.

Maman features a number of breakfast items, including Maman’s breakfast sandwich (bourbon bacon jam, avocado, tomatoes, fried egg), smashed avocado tartine, granola parfait and rabbit hole (focaccia bun filled with butternut squash, caramelized onions, green goddess spread, pastrami, cheese, fried egg).

It also has a lunch menu with soups, salads and sandwiches.

The café features a number of baked goods and pastries. One of the most notable is Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, chosen as one of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” in 2017, according to a press release.

The press release did not specify the address or opening date for the Bethesda Row location of Maman, other than the spring or summer. It stated that the bakery plans to also open two locations in D.C. this year.

