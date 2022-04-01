Montgomery County taco offerings continue to expand

Stock photo



Choosing a favorite taco restaurant might be more difficult for Montgomery County residents by the end of 2022, as the number of options continues to grow.

Mexicue, a restaurant that started in New York more than a decade ago and has a D.C. location, will soon begin serving up chicken, fish, shrimp, barbecue and vegetable tacos, along with other fare, at 4733 Elm St. in Bethesda.

Thomas Kelly, Mexicue’s founder, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that he is targeting May for an opening.

Last year brought two new taco restaurants to the downtown Bethesda dining scene.

In September, the vegetarian taco restaurant Chaia opened on Woodmont Avenue. Owners Suzanne Simon and Bettina Stern said last year that they signed a one-year lease for the property next to Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema. Stern told Bethesda Magazine in January that they will try to stay in that location.

In mid-November, a takeout-only business, Taco Fresco, opened on Highland Avenue, just off the busy Wisconsin Avenue corridor.

Taco Fresco serves a variety of taco platters, including chicken, pork, vegan and spicy beef.

Owner Mark Kochan, who previously worked in construction, told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday that business has been decent during the winter and the operation is breaking even. He hopes that as the weather gets warmer and people want to be outside, business picks up.

“It’s across the street from Wisconsin Avenue. So, there’s not as much foot traffic as there is for a place [right on Wisconsin],” he said.

Kochan said he’s not sure yet if he wants to open another business, but he might if Taco Fresco succeeds. A second business would likely focus on Mediterranean food, he said.

Elsewhere in Montgomery County, Victor Albisu’s D.C.-area chain Taco Bamba opened its first Montgomery County location in Rockville’s Congressional Plaza.

Taco Bamba is known for its location-specific tacos. For Maryland, those include the MoCo Crab (crab, spicy mayonnaise, slaw, mini fries) and Mrs. Hogan (kalbi pork, gochujang, kimchi bacon fried rice, cucumber, radish), in tribute to Gov. Larry Hogan’s wife, Yumi, who is Korean American.

A second Taco Bamba location is scheduled to open this year at 608 Quince Orchard Road in Gaithersburg.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com