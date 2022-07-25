Miller’s Ale House in Rockville closing in late September

Photo by Dan Schere

Miller’s Ale House at 1471 Rockville Pike is closing at the end of September, the company confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Monday. Its last day of service will be Sept. 25.

“We made the difficult decision to close our Rockville location at the end of our lease,” Chief Development Officer Ray Holden said in a statement.

Holden added that employees at the Rockville location have been offered jobs at other nearby Miller’s Ale House locations.

The other locations in the greater Washington area include restaurants in Hyattsville and Sterling, Va.

The MoCo Show previously reported on the closing.

