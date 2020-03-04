 Mediterranean-style café to anchor new mixed-use building on Wisconsin Avenue
  • .2020
  • .Mediterranean-style café to anchor new mixed-use building on Wisconsin Avenue

Mediterranean-style café to anchor new mixed-use building on Wisconsin Avenue

Tatte Bakery & Café expected to open in November

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Tatte resized

Tatte Bakery & Cafe, a cafe specializing in European and Mediterranean foods, expects to open at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda in November.

Photo courtesy of Tatte Bakery & Cafe

Tatte Bakery & Café, specializing in Mediterranean and European-style foods, is expected to open in November in a mixed-use development on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, the project’s developer announced Wednesday.

Tatte, a chain of cafés in the Boston area, will anchor The Wilson and The Elm — an 800,000-square-foot development containing retail, office and residential units at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., Carr properties announced in a press release.

The café will be about 4,000 square feet on the ground floor, above the entrance to the Bethesda Metro station on the Red Line and the future light rail Purple Line station.

Israeli pastry chef Tzurit Or started Tatte Bakery & Café in 2007. Or would sell baked goods she made in her home at farmers markets throughout the Boston area, according to the bakery’s website.

In 2008, she opened her first café, and there are now 15 locations throughout the Boston region, according to a press release.

The Bethesda location is one of six new cafés Or plans to open this year. The press release did not specify all of the locations, but stated that Or wanted to expand to other markets and “fell in love with D.C.”

“Tatte is a neighborhood brand and I wanted to be part of the beautiful neighborhoods and communities in D.C. and surrounding towns. There is a great and special mix of people from all around the globe and a level of sophistication that I connected with,” Or wrote.

Tatte — Yiddish for “father” — offers a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch items that have European and Middle Eastern influences, for $5 to $10. Breakfast items include the Croque Madame, a French-style croissant sandwich with ham, gruyere cheese, egg and Mornay sauce. There is also a vegetarian version of the sandwich that includes cucumbers, spinach and radishes.

Tatte’s breakfast foods also include a Halloumi sunny-side breakfast sandwich, which features halloumi cheese, grilled tomato and a sunny-side-up egg on a freshly made Challah roll.

Among the entrees are different varieties of Shakshuka — a Middle Eastern dish made with eggs, tomatoes, bell pepper sauce, assorted vegetables and spices. Tatte offers three Shakshuka varieties, priced between $12 and $14.

The more traditional lunch items include lamb kabobs, chicken pita and turkey sandwich. Those items are between $9 and $11.

Leigh Ann Kay, a spokeswoman for Carr Properties, said in an interview Wednesday that other tenants will occupy the remaining 8,000 square feet of retail space in the property. She anticipates that the developer will announce the tenants by October.

There will be 361,000 square feet of office space. The news channel Fox 5 will move into the space in the summer of 2021.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Reimer

Bill proposes stricter requirements for ‘green’ buildings, but more money available for tax credits

County would expand credit payments beyond $5 million annual cap
Fire and rescue resized

Worker injured after falling at least 20 feet from roof at Bethesda construction site

Person was flown to trauma center
Pallominy-Arce resized

Rockville man charged with impersonating officer

He tried to stop a vehicle on shoulder of ICC, police say

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Marketing Internship Summer 2020 |

Washington Wizards

Media Director |

hz

Apple Specialist |

Apple

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Wellbeing Coordinator, Part-time 18.75 hours |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Social Media Internship |

The Brand Guild

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested