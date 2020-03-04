Mediterranean-style café to anchor new mixed-use building on Wisconsin Avenue
Tatte Bakery & Café expected to open in November
Tatte Bakery & Cafe, a cafe specializing in European and Mediterranean foods, expects to open at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda in November.
Photo courtesy of Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery & Café, specializing in Mediterranean and European-style foods, is expected to open in November in a mixed-use development on Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, the project’s developer announced Wednesday.
Tatte, a chain of cafés in the Boston area, will anchor The Wilson and The Elm — an 800,000-square-foot development containing retail, office and residential units at 7272 Wisconsin Ave., Carr properties announced in a press release.
The café will be about 4,000 square feet on the ground floor, above the entrance to the Bethesda Metro station on the Red Line and the future light rail Purple Line station.
Israeli pastry chef Tzurit Or started Tatte Bakery & Café in 2007. Or would sell baked goods she made in her home at farmers markets throughout the Boston area, according to the bakery’s website.
In 2008, she opened her first café, and there are now 15 locations throughout the Boston region, according to a press release.
The Bethesda location is one of six new cafés Or plans to open this year. The press release did not specify all of the locations, but stated that Or wanted to expand to other markets and “fell in love with D.C.”
“Tatte is a neighborhood brand and I wanted to be part of the beautiful neighborhoods and communities in D.C. and surrounding towns. There is a great and special mix of people from all around the globe and a level of sophistication that I connected with,” Or wrote.
Tatte — Yiddish for “father” — offers a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch items that have European and Middle Eastern influences, for $5 to $10. Breakfast items include the Croque Madame, a French-style croissant sandwich with ham, gruyere cheese, egg and Mornay sauce. There is also a vegetarian version of the sandwich that includes cucumbers, spinach and radishes.
Tatte’s breakfast foods also include a Halloumi sunny-side breakfast sandwich, which features halloumi cheese, grilled tomato and a sunny-side-up egg on a freshly made Challah roll.
Among the entrees are different varieties of Shakshuka — a Middle Eastern dish made with eggs, tomatoes, bell pepper sauce, assorted vegetables and spices. Tatte offers three Shakshuka varieties, priced between $12 and $14.
The more traditional lunch items include lamb kabobs, chicken pita and turkey sandwich. Those items are between $9 and $11.
Leigh Ann Kay, a spokeswoman for Carr Properties, said in an interview Wednesday that other tenants will occupy the remaining 8,000 square feet of retail space in the property. She anticipates that the developer will announce the tenants by October.
There will be 361,000 square feet of office space. The news channel Fox 5 will move into the space in the summer of 2021.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com