Mediterranean-style barbecue food truck coming to Cabin John

Silver and Sons BBQ serves short rib pastrami among other foods. Photo courtesy of Silver and Sons BBQ

Silver and Sons BBQ, a Mediterranean-style barbecue food truck, will start serving customers on Saturday in the parking lot of Captain’s Market at 7607 Macarthur Blvd. in Cabin John, according to a press release.

Jarrad Silver, a Bethesda native, has worked at Mediterranean, Mexican and Middle Eastern restaurants in the D.C. area, including as executive chef at Birch & Barley.

Silver said in the press release that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he started cooking for his friends and family in his driveway in Kensington, before going to other neighborhoods to cook barbecue from a trailer smoker.

“I have always wanted to create something for myself, and with the shift in the restaurant industry during the pandemic, I have been able to put a lot more focus on the direction that I want to go moving forward,” he said in the press release. “I ordered a truck to take the concept to the next level; beyond just online ordering and private events.”

Silver and Sons BBQ serves short rib pastrami, pulled lamb shoulder with garlic-ginger crust, baby back beef ribs, chicken pot pie, lamb shepherd’s pie and FreeBird Amish chicken.

The truck serves sides such as chickpea napa cabbage slaw with vegetables, lemon schmaltz potatoes and brisket chili. For dessert, Silver and Sons offers babka bread pudding.

Silver and Sons BBQ will be at Captain’s Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays starting this Saturday, according to the press release. Customers can preorder their meals or walk up to the truck.

The truck will also offer “drops” in neighborhoods throughout Montgomery County, with locations shared by email and social media, according to the press release.

Silver hopes to find a brick-and-mortar space for his operation, according to the press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com