Malia’s Kitchen, District Falafel coming to Westfield Montgomery this fall

District Falafel offers a variety of sandwiches and platters. District Falafel

Two new locally owned restaurants are expected to open this fall at the Westfield Montgomery shopping center in Bethesda, according to shopping center officials.

The food truck Malia’s Kitchen will open its first brick-and-mortar location in the mall’s dining terrace, according to a Monday night press release. The truck has served soul food and seafood in the region for the past three years.

Another food truck, District Falafel, also will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Westlake Crossing, an adjacent retail strip facing the main Westfield Montgomery shopping center. The food truck has served traditional Middle Eastern food in the area since 2015.

“We are always thrilled to welcome new businesses and restaurants to Westfield Montgomery but there is something truly special about local, family-run businesses opening here in our center,” Westfield Montgomery general manager Christi Swanson said in the release.

The new dining options will join recently opened sausage kiosk Halfsmoke and sushi bar Suki Hana.

Christine Zhu of Gaithersburg, a rising junior at the University of Maryland who is studying journalism and Spanish, is the Bethesda Beat summer intern.