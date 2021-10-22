Liquor licenses approved for restaurants opening in Bethesda, Rockville

The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners on Thursday approved liquor licenses for restaurants opening in Bethesda and Rockville.

The board approved a liquor license for Planta, a chain of plant-based restaurants that will be at 4910 Elm St. in the former Café Deluxe space.

Steven Salm, of the restaurant’s parent company Chase Hospitality Group, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Thursday that “we will keep you posted once a date is set” for the restaurant’s opening.

The board also approved a liquor license for El Mercat Bar de Tapas, a Spanish restaurant going into the former Gumbo Ya Ya space in Rockville Town Square at 101 Gibbs St.

George Rodrigues, the owner, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat Thursday that he is aiming for a late November opening.

Additionally, the board approved a liquor license for the Marriott Bethesda Downtown, a hotel scheduled to open in January on Woodmont Avenue adjacent to the new headquarters.

The hotel chain released information earlier this week about restaurants that will be in the hotel, including a rooftop bar.

