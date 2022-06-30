Latin American restaurant to open in former Little Beet Table space in Chevy Chase

A Latin American restaurant, Joy by Seven Reasons, is scheduled to open this fall in the former Little Beet Table space on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase. Photo courtesy of The Chevy Chase Land Company

Joy by Seven Reasons, a Latin American restaurant, is expected to open this fall at 5471 Wisconsin Ave., which formerly housed Little Beet Table, according to the landlord.

Joy by Seven Reasons is a new concept from Seven Restaurant Group co-founders Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vázquez-Ger, who also run the Washington, D.C., restaurants Seven Reasons and Imperfecto, according to a press release from the Chevy Chase Land Company.

Joy by Seven Reasons will “meld Latin flavors with contemporary twists in a casual and upbeat atmosphere,” according to the press release. The restaurant will be 4,834 square feet and will be able to seat 150.

Joy by Seven Reasons will be open for dinner Monday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., according to the press release.

Little Beet Table, a gluten-free restaurant, had opened in the space in November 2019 before closing temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened in May 2021 but then closed permanently in March 2022.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com