Latin American restaurant opens in Rockville Town Square

An example of Lomo Saltado Getty Images

The Latin American restaurant Kumbia opened at 100 Gibbs St. in Rockville Town Square this month.

The restaurant held a grand opening March 19, according to its Facebook page, and a soft opening the day before.

Kumbia’s menu features several types of the seafood dish Ceviche, including Ceviche Carretillero (sliced fish, fried calamari, Peruvian chilis) and Ceviche de Cameron (shrimp, mango, lime, onions, orange juice).

Other dishes include:

• Lomo Saltado (stir-fried beef tenderloin mixed with tomato wedges and garlic fries)

• Arroz Marinero (shrimp and mussels with rice and salsa)

• Bandeja Paisa (grilled steak, fried pork belly and sausage with rice, beans and plantains)

• smoked salmon on top of coconut water risotto and salsa.

Most main courses at Kumbia are between $15 and $25.

Store Reporter reported on Thursday about Kumbia’s opening.

Kumbia is the latest restaurant to open in Rockville Town Square.

In January, the Spanish restaurant El Mercat Bar de Tapas opened there. Then, the Pan-African restaurant Eko House opened the following month.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com