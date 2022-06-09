Lapu Lapu Filipino breakfast sandwich restaurant now open in Kentlands

Photo from Getty Images

Lapu Lapu, a restaurant that serves Filipino breakfast sandwiches, has opened at 216 Market St. in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that it held a soft opening on Sunday.

Lapu Lapu was founded by Javier Fernandez, who also opened Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly in North Bethesda four years ago, according to the website. Fernandez decided on the name Lapu Lapu because it refers to a national hero of the Philippines from the 1500s. Lapu Lapu won a battle against foreign invaders that occurred in the Visayas region, where Fernandez was born, according to the website.

Lapu Lapu’s breakfast sandwiches are served on Pandesal buns – a common type of Filipino bun. The buns are made by the Rockville bakery Gwenie’s Pastries, which Fernandez’s sister and mother own, according to the website.

Lapu Lapu’s offerings include chorizo with fried egg and cheese, Spam with eggs and cheese, corned beef with eggs, cheese and Russian slaw; and bacon, egg and cheese, among others. The sandwiches range in price from $7 to $14. Lapu Lapu also offers soft-serve Ube ice cream for $6 per cone.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the website.

