La Tasca closes in Rockville
Restaurant has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
The tapas bar La Tasca has closed in Rockville Town Square after the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy this month
Photo via screen capture from Google Maps
The regional tapas bar chain La Tasca has closed its Rockville Town Square location after filing for bankruptcy, according to an email from the restaurant.
An automatic reply email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday stated that the restaurant chain, which is at 141 Gibbs St., has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Maryland and is “no longer is business.”
“We thank you for over fifteen years of support and patronage,” the email stated.
La Tasca’s restaurants, which are in Rockville and Alexandria, Va., have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not offering takeout. The chain’s website on Wednesday stated that the restaurants are “closed until further notice.”
La Tasca, which is registered as a business in Kensington, filed for bankruptcy on May 19, according to federal court records. The company is seeking protection under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, in which a company may sell its assets to pay off debts.
According to court documents, La Tasca has between 50 and 99 creditors. The company’s assets total less than $50,000 and its liabilities are between $500,001 and $1 million.
Company President Jamie Zabaleta and Alan Eisler, an attorney representing La Tasca, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Washington Business Journal first reported that La Tasca was filing for bankruptcy.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com