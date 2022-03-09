Korean chicken chain to expand in Bethesda, Silver Spring, Wheaton

Photo from Getty Images

Bonchon, an international chain of fast-casual Korean fried chicken restaurants, is planning to open locations in Silver Spring, Bethesda and Wheaton, according to a press release.

Bonchon serves a variety of drumsticks, wings and chicken strips, along with other chicken-based dishes such as fried rice, bibimbap, tacos and wraps.

The chain currently has locations in Germantown, Gaithersburg and Rockville, according to the website.

Bonchon announced on Wednesday that it is opening six locations throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C., starting in February 2023.

The specific locations have not yet been determined yet, public relations representative Sarah Lisewski wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

The six restaurants are scheduled to open between 2023 and 2027.

