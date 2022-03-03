Korean barbecue restaurant now open in Rockville

Stock image. Getty Images

Chadol Korean BBQ, which serves pork, beef and chicken barbecue dishes, is now open at 1403 Research Blvd. in Rockville.

Chadol’s entrees include brisket, boneless ribeye, short rib, marinated beef chunks, pork belly and lemon chicken steak.

The prices for a la carte items range from $24 to $40, and combinations are available. Chadol also offers soups for $12 to $17.

The restaurant opened three weeks ago, according to a manager there. It is near the interchange between I-270 and Md. 28.

Chadol is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

