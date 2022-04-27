Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery now open in Chevy Chase

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery opened on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase Monday. Photos courtesy of Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery opened earlier this week at 5471 Wisconsin Ave. in Chevy Chase.

Junction serves a variety of breakfast foods, as well as sandwiches, salads and other entrees. The breakfast menu features coffees and teas, along with muffins, scones and hot foods such as biscuits and gravy and Texas smoked brisked hash.

Junction also features an “all day menu” that includes sandwiches, salads and main courses such as a falafel bowl, roasted salmon, shrimp and grits, tofu stir fry and General Tso’s cauliflower, among other items.

Cocktails, wine and beer are available, and the menu notes that the restaurant does not accept cash.

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery opened Monday, Director of Hospitality Chelsea Sexton told Bethesda Beat on Wednesday. She said the restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, although it will be closed this weekend.

Sexton said the restaurant is currently hiring for all positions.

The Chevy Chase location is Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery’s third in the greater Washington, D.C., region. The others are in Capitol Hill and Alexandria, Va.

The Moco Show previously reported Tuesday on Junction’s opening.

