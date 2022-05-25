Java Nation soft opens in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood

Getty Images

The coffee shop and bakery Java Nation held a soft opening Wednesday in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands development, owner Simona Cabana told Bethesda Beat.

The Gaithersburg location, at 121 Market St., is the third Java Nation to open in Montgomery County. The others are in Kensington and North Bethesda.

Java Nation serves a variety of crepes, omelets and pastries along with coffee. The lunch and dinner menu includes heartier items, such as sandwiches and tacos.

Cabana said the Kentlands location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Those hours will expand after a grand opening on June 6, she said.

