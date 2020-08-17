Japanese barbecue restaurant plans October opening in Rockville
At Gyuzo, customers will use a grill to cook their own meat
A Japanese barbecue restaurant expects to open in October at 33 Maryland Ave. in Rockville Town Square, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
Gyuzo will be a yakiniku restaurant, in which patrons will use a small grill at the table to cook meat themselves.
Co-owner and manager Gary Hwang said that what sets the barbecue eatery apart will be its beef — grade A5 Wagyu imported from Japan. The cuts of meat will include short ribs, brisket, flank, filet mignon, rib cap and more.
“It goes on and on,” Hwang said.
The restaurant will offer dine-in service, as well as carryout and delivery. The menu will offer items as entrees and a la carte.
Prices will be in the “medium range,” Hwang said. The menu is still being finalized.
Besides grilled meat, the restaurant will also serve items like uni, a type of seafood dish made from sea urchin.
On the drink menu, frozen beers will be available during summertime, Hwang said. The Japanese beer Sapporo and sake will be available, as well, according to Gyuzo’s website.
Gyuzo will open at half capacity to ensure enough distance between customers, Hwang said.
About 50 customers will be seated, using every other table. There will be room for another dozen or so people at the bar.
Gyuzo will have 15 to 20 employees, Hwang said, all of whom will undergo daily temperature checks.
The Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners approved a liquor license for Gyuzo. Construction is ongoing, Hwang said. The restaurant will need to pass a final inspection once the work has been completed.