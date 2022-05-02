J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opening May 10 in downtown Silver Spring

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse is scheduled to open May 10 on Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. Photo by Steve Bohnel

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, the latest concept of area restaurateur Jerry Hollinger, is set to open May 10 at 8606 Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

The opening of the steakhouse follows Hollinger’s other two nearby restaurants – The Daily Dish, which opened in 2009 on Grubb Road in Silver Spring, and The Dish & Dram, which opened in Kensington in 2016.

J. Hollinger’s will feature a raw bar menu with selections such as jumbo shrimp, crab cocktail and oysters. Appetizers, soups and salads also will be offered.

Main courses will include pasta dishes such as linguine with clams and bucatini with meatballs, as well as heavier entrees featuring Ora King Salmon, Chesapeake Bay Rockfish and an apple cider-brined pork chop. The steak portion of the menu features an 18-ounce New York Strip, a 22-ounce ribeye, an 8-ounce filet mignon and a 42-ounce porterhouse (recommended for two).

General Manager George Manolatos told Bethesda Beat on Monday that J. Hollinger’s will initially be open only for dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant plans to gradually expand service to offering Saturday and Sunday brunch, Sunday dinner and eventually lunches during the week, he said.

The speed with which the restaurant expands will depend on how service goes and how quickly the remainder of the staff can be hired, Manolatos said.

He said J. Hollinger’s will accept reservations of up to eight people online, but people should call in advance if they want to make reservations for parties that are larger.

“I’m really happy with the look of the place,” he said. “We’ve got some fine-tuning to do on our systems, but that’s coming down the pike no problem.”

Manolatos said the restaurant “worked out some kinks” in recent days by serving friends and family.

Source of the Spring reported on J. Hollinger’s anticipated opening over the weekend.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com