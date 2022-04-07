Hello Betty opening on Friday in Pike & Rose

File photo

Hello Betty, a restaurant that specializes in seafood, will open Friday in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development at 940 Rose Ave., according to its website.

Hello Betty opened in Oceanside, Calif., eight years ago. It announced in February that it would open in Pike & Rose on the second floor of the Canopy by Hilton.

The restaurant will feature a private dining room, a patio and a bar made out of a boat.

Hello Betty’s menu features fire-baked clams, fire-charred oysters, fire-roasted blue crabs and whole-fire-roasted trout, among its seafood items. There are also cod tacos, a crab and shrimp roll and a mushroom “carnitas” tostada (oyster mushrooms carnitas, salsa, chilis, cheese).

The North Bethesda restaurant will also offer local beers, margaritas and sangrias on its drink menu, it previously announced.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast seven days a week from 7 to 10 a.m. Its dinner hours will be Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, according to its website.

