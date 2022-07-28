HalfSmoke opening Friday in Westfield Montgomery mall food court

Photo from Getty Images

HalfSmoke, a Washington, D.C.-based establishment specializing in half-smoke sausages, is opening a kiosk Friday in the food court at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall, owner Andrea McCain announced in a press release Wednesday.

McCain started HalfSmoke in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood in 2016 before opening a second location in Baltimore, according to the release. The restaurant’s menu features snacks, salads sandwiches and entrees in addition to the sausages.

In May, McCain opened the breakfast eatery Butter Me Up in the mall, and he is also planning to open a full-service version of HalfSmoke in Rockville Town Square. Lindley Richardson, who is handling public relations for McCain, told Bethesda Beat in May that McCain is targeting a fall opening for the Rockville HalfSmoke location.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com