Gumbo Ya Ya closes in Rockville

Closing confirmed by landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Gumbo Ya Ya has closed in Rockville Town Square

Photo by Dan Schere

The Cajun and Puerto Rican restaurant Gumbo Ya Ya has closed in Rockville Town Square, according to the landlord, Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Someone at Federal Realty named Will told Bethesda Beat Tuesday morning that the restaurant at 101 Gibbs St. has closed permanently. He would not provide his last name out of concern for his “personal security,” he said.

Gumbo Ya Ya moved to Town Square in early November from Germantown.

Multiple attempts to reach owner Rick Ferrell by phone on Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Restaurants in Maryland had to close in mid-March, and stop sit-down service, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many have reopened this month as restrictions have eased. Restaurants started serving customers indoors at 50% capacity on Friday evening as part of Montgomery County’s phase 2 reopening.

As of Monday evening, the sign hanging above Gumbo Ya Ya had not been removed, and there was no indication of whether the restaurant was closed. A phone number to the restaurant has been disconnected and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since February, prior to the health crisis.

News of Gumbo Ya Ya’s closing was first reported by The Moco Show.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

